Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ)

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Trading Up 1.6 %

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.68. 19,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,800. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney Co. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.