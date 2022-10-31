HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HCM Acquisition Stock Performance
HCM Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.13 during midday trading on Monday. HCM Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCM Acquisition
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $12,121,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,478,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,490,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
About HCM Acquisition
HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
