Head-To-Head Contrast: Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology 18.86% 8.17% 7.01% Stronghold Digital Mining -49.74% N/A -0.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digihost Technology and Stronghold Digital Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.95 million 0.82 $290,000.00 $0.15 4.85 Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million 1.48 -$11.21 million ($8.05) -0.12

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Digihost Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digihost Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.8% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Digihost Technology and Stronghold Digital Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 2 5 0 2.71

Digihost Technology presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 243.45%. Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 242.07%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

(Get Rating)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.