Head-To-Head Survey: OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) vs. OLO (NYSE:OLO)

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OLO and OptimizeRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get OLO alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 3 2 0 2.40 OptimizeRx 0 1 7 0 2.88

OLO currently has a consensus target price of $11.92, indicating a potential upside of 35.26%. OptimizeRx has a consensus target price of $44.71, indicating a potential upside of 190.07%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than OLO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

80.4% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of OLO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OLO and OptimizeRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $149.37 million 9.38 -$42.27 million ($0.23) -38.30 OptimizeRx $61.29 million 4.57 $380,000.00 ($0.39) -39.53

OptimizeRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OLO. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OLO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -22.06% -3.99% -3.62% OptimizeRx -10.89% -4.46% -4.21%

Risk and Volatility

OLO has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OLO beats OptimizeRx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages. It also offers brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, the company operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform, which allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, it offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. Additionally, the company provides evidence-based physician engagement solution applied to real-world data to assist healthcare providers in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations. It also offers therapy initiation workflow focused on accelerating patient access to treatments where time-consuming medical documentation is required of HCPs prior to pharmacies dispensing prescribed drugs. The company was found in 2006 and is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.