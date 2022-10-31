Hedron (HDRN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $148.80 Million

Hedron (HDRN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, Hedron has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hedron token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hedron has a market capitalization of $148.80 million and $536,206.00 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedron Profile

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

