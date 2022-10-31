Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.
Heritage Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Heritage Financial has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.
Heritage Financial Stock Performance
Shares of HFWA opened at $32.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $32.88.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.
HFWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
