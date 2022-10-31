Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,351,000 after acquiring an additional 223,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after acquiring an additional 178,034 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $247.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.06 and a 200 day moving average of $241.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

