Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total value of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,804,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,804,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $250.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

