Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00015308 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $114.73 million and approximately $871,137.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,513.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003862 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017352 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00054483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00044866 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022570 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.6536828 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $558,551.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

