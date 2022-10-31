Hess Midstream LP (HESM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5627 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Hess Midstream has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hess Midstream has a payout ratio of 91.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.9%.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 478,894 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 683,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 195,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 268,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

