Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Hexcel Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of HXL opened at $55.80 on Monday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Vertical Research boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Articles

