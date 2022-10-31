HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,342,800 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 15,735,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Price Performance
OTCMKTS HKCVF remained flat at $0.60 on Monday. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.
About HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (HKCVF)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.