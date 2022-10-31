HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,342,800 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 15,735,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS HKCVF remained flat at $0.60 on Monday. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,617 megawatts.

