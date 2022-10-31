holoride Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $54.37 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $54.37 million and approximately $231,047.00 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.63 or 0.07671333 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00092774 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00033815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00069469 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025845 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.14035605 USD and is up 4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $190,193.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

