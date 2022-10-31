Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $675.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after buying an additional 635,697 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 531,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 156,246 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after buying an additional 89,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,545,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

