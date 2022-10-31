Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMTM opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

