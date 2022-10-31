Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.39-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.37-0.39 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.86.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $35.56. 391,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,861. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 50.3% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

