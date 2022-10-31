Hxro (HXRO) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Hxro has a total market cap of $77.96 million and $7,170.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hxro has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

