Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Persons interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $29.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $51.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 18.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HY. Sidoti upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

