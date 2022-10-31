Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.00

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.

Hyundai Motor Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.