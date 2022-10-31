iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Update

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIOGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,600 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.19. 255,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,583. iBio has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -3.65.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iBio during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iBio by 400.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iBio by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBio by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

