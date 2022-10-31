iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Update

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,600 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iBio Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.19. 255,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,583. iBio has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -3.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iBio Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iBio during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iBio by 400.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iBio by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBio by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

