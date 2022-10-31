iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Update

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,600 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
iBio Stock Up 4.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN IBIO traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.19. 255,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,583. iBio has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -3.65.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered iBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
