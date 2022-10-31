ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Update

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

ICC Stock Down 2.4 %

ICCH traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 0.32. ICC has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter. ICC had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Rating ) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. ICC comprises 2.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 7.83% of ICC worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ICC from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

