IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) and LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO) Critical Review

LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and IceCure Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMF Acquisition Opportunities 0 0 0 0 N/A IceCure Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

IceCure Medical has a consensus price target of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 303.36%. Given IceCure Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than LMF Acquisition Opportunities.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

85.0% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LMF Acquisition Opportunities and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A -44.29% 3.70% IceCure Medical -423.34% -72.71% -57.49%

Volatility and Risk

LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LMF Acquisition Opportunities and IceCure Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMF Acquisition Opportunities N/A N/A $80,000.00 N/A N/A IceCure Medical $4.14 million N/A -$9.90 million ($0.43) -2.77

LMF Acquisition Opportunities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IceCure Medical.

Summary

LMF Acquisition Opportunities beats IceCure Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LMF Acquisition Opportunities

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

