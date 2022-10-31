ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Insider James C. M. Morgan Sells 2,315 Shares

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $277,846.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,435,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ICF International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $119.63. 140,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,801. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $121.14. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.53.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. ICF International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $423.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ICF International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in ICF International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICFI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICF International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

