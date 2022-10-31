ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 2,787 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in ServiceNow by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.38.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,842,332 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $420.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.23.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.