ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 891 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $119.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average of $86.81. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 222.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.