Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,500 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 517,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Icosavax Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Icosavax stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.43. 1,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. Icosavax has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Icosavax had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 1,326.23%. Research analysts forecast that Icosavax will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Icosavax by 3.2% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,963,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,983,000 after acquiring an additional 184,218 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Icosavax by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 761,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Icosavax by 81.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,478,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 662,367 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Icosavax by 152.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

