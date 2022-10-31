ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Short Interest Up 7.8% in October

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 60.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 31.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 85.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $149.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.51 and a beta of 0.57. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $135.03 and a 1-year high of $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.30.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.23). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

