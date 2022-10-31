IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

IDACORP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. IDACORP has a dividend payout ratio of 60.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $104.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 21.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in IDACORP by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 50.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Articles

