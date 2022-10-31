IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,400 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 377,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 389.5 days.

IGO Stock Performance

Shares of IPGDF traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.16. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. IGO has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 11.00 to 13.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

