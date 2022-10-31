IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.88

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 24679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $728.11 million, a PE ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 296,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 11.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 32,450 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in IMAX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in IMAX by 338.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 160,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.