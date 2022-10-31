Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 46,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Immunome worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ IMNM traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.55. Immunome has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

About Immunome

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunome will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

