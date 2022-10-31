Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Up 6.7%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 29,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 651,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMVT. UBS Group downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 416,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,894 shares of company stock worth $178,229 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in Immunovant by 51.3% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,224,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,808,000 after buying an additional 2,449,613 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 8.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 422,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Immunovant by 148.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 412,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

