Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 31,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 597,320 shares.The stock last traded at $53.57 and had previously closed at $54.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.