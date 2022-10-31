Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 31,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 597,320 shares.The stock last traded at $53.57 and had previously closed at $54.06.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
Imperial Oil Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
