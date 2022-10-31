Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

