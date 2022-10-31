Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) Stake Cut by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 213,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 164,999 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,351,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 102,228 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,963,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,348,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 1.8 %

BMAY opened at $29.18 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41.

