Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Short Interest Update

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 8,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 592,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 779.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 232,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 205,779 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 418,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 882.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 420,551 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSG. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

INSG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.26. 353,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,911. The firm has a market cap of $243.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. Inseego has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $7.98.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

