Insider Buying: General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Insider Purchases $32,461.00 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) insider Anang K. Majmudar purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $32,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

General American Investors Price Performance

GAM opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 636,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in General American Investors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 46,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

