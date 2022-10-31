Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.94. 5,885,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,786. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.99. The company has a market cap of $173.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

