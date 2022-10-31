Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $1,841,216.96 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,289,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,709,217.95.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,041,523.15.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,024,292.51.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $2,218,137.21.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $2,559,980.80.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $2,651,672.42.

Block Price Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $61.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 2.44. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $258.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Block by 6,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Block by 2,858.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Block by 12.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after buying an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

