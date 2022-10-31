Insider Selling: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) VP Mark A. Maples sold 250 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $15,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,181. The stock has a market cap of $763.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $64.16.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter worth $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.