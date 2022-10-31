Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells 1,851 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Franson sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $62,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Northwest Pipe Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NWPX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.76. 241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,785. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $345.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $34.94.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $118.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
Read More
