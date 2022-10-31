Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.00, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $620,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Alan Lauro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $837.17. 534,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,878. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $845.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $721.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

