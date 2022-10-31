Insider Selling: PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Major Shareholder Sells $516,950,000.00 in Stock

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pg&E Fire Victim Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PG&E alerts:

On Tuesday, October 4th, Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.06. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 36.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 37.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 550,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 63,131 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,237,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.