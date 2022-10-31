Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $252,120.44 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $252,120.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,161,969 shares in the company, valued at $68,543,929.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $270,900.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 29,400 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $146,412.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $57,960.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $37,945.40.

On Friday, October 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $44,492.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,343 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $67,412.10.

On Monday, October 10th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $93,095.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $67,838.76.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,060 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $67,206.80.

On Monday, October 3rd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,765 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $79,130.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TOI opened at $4.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TOI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

