Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.23-$5.37 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSP. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Insperity Trading Up 10.1 %

NSP traded up $10.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.96. 26,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.92. Insperity has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In other Insperity news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insperity news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,722,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,643 shares of company stock worth $6,961,572 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Insperity by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

