Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 846,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,218,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

