Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $5.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million. On average, analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ICPT stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ICPT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
