Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in October

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,600 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 824,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.2 days.

Interfor Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,285. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. Interfor has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $35.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. CIBC cut shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

