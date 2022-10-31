International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.35.

Several research analysts have commented on ICAGY shares. HSBC raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.30 ($1.33) to €1.40 ($1.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 245.79% and a negative net margin of 10.20%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

