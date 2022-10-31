InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Update

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 577.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IIPZF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Shares of IIPZF traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 761. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.63.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

